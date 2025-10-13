Regretting You: Colleen Hoover On Seeing Her Novel Come Alive On Screen: It Checks All The Boxes

Paramount Pictures India is set to bring Colleen Hoover's bestseller, Regretting You, to the screens this month. A story about heartbreak, grief, and second chances, the book became an instant hit among the readers across the globe. The novel, inspired by the relationship between Colleen's sister Lynn and her mother, tells the story of Morgan (Allison Williams) and Clara Grant (Mckenna Grace), a mother and daughter navigating an unthinkable loss.

Sharing her thoughts on bringing the story alive on screen, Colleen said, "It all felt all new to me. Regretting You is about Morgan and Clara Grant, a mother and daughter struggling to get past an unthinkable loss. They're constantly at odds about so many things going on in their lives. The story about understanding and forgiveness, and about learning to put yourself in someone else's shoes. With any book or movie, I want to feel all the emotions. The thing I was the most worried about was, will I feel all the heartbreak? Will I also laugh out loud? And it checks all the boxes!"

Colleen says that she knew the filmmakers had gotten it right as soon as she viewed the opening moments of the movie. "That scene was so close to the book and worked so well on camera," she raves. "I think that readers are going to be really pleased. The book is sad sometimes. Life can be sad sometimes, so it's important to find moments of lightheartedness. By the end, you get your closure, even on the sad parts of it."

Paramount Pictures India releases Regretting You in India on 24th October, 2025.