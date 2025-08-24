Regretting You Trailer: Paramount Pictures India Launches Trailer; Releases In India On THIS Date

Paramount Pictures India unveiled the official trailer of Regretting You, the much-anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. A moving family drama that explores love, loss, and second chances, the film is set to release across cinemas in India on 24th October 2025.

Starring Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald, the film comes from the best-selling author of It Ends with Us and the acclaimed director of The Fault in Our Stars.

Based on the bestselling novel, Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they grapple with loss, betrayal, and long-buried family secrets after a devastating accident. Through heartbreak and healing, they discover the power of resilience, love, and second chances.

