Rental Family Trailer, Release Date: Oscar Winner Brandan Fraser Starrer, Releases On THIS Date

Rental Family Trailer Release Date

Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for Rental Family, its upcoming comedic drama that stars Brendan Fraser.

Set against modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese "rental family" agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients' worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.

Directed, co-written and produced by Hikari, the film stars The film stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto, and newcomer Shannon Gorman.

With a screenplay by HIKARI and Stephen Blahut, the film is produced by Sight Unseen Pictures' Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman, as well as Knockonwood's Shin Yamaguchi.

Searchlight Pictures will release the film in India on November 21, 2025

X