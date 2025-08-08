Resident Alien Season 4 Last Episode Release Time: Where To Watch Finale Online In India?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Resident Alien season 4 finale episode (10) release time: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls brace yourself for a blockbuster finale episode of Resident Alien 4 as the loose knots will be tied and new revelations will come to the front. While we are ready with our tissues, we are also excited to know what will happen in the last episode.

RESIDENT SEASON 4 EPISODE 9 REVIEW: WHAT TO EXPECT IN LAST EPISODE?

To be honest, Resident Alien 4 episode 9 truly felt like a finale. I was hooked to the screen till the last second to know what Asta hinted in the last scene.

"They're here"- what did Asti mean when she pointed out about the arrival of a mysterious creature? Netizens had a filed day as they predicted how Resident Alient season 4 would end.

"I assume the Greys but they seemed to have tied up that story early in the season. Plus now that the group is all working together, I think they'd be able to take them. Unless it's like a full scale invasion. Or maybe it's the galactic housing council or w/e. But they'd just teleport them to the ship if there was a problem. Maybe it's going to be the government, but then quickly reveal it's actually reptilians posing as the government (sic)," one user said on Reddit.

"I was really touched by the words spoken by Dan/Asta's dad, in the clinic. He spoke about mortality and the end of life, when one is at the brink of crossing over. When Dan shared the last words from his own father, that he was "waiting for his horse to come for him," I wept. I'm a lifelong horsewoman and that's how I see my life at the very end: Just waiting for my favorite old horse to come back over the Rainbow Bridge and pick me up. I thought it was a lovely, beautifully written piece of dialogue (sic)," another wrote.

RESIDENT ALIEN SEASON 4 FINALE EPISODE TIMINGS TODAY: WHERE TO WATCH SHOW ONLINE IN INDIA?

Wondering when and where to watch Resident Alien season 4 finale episode online in India? While the ardent viewers are disappointed over the cancellation of season five, they are eagerly waiting for the last episode of the fourth season.

Resident Alien 4 was loaded with drama, thrill, and suspense, ensuring that the viewers remained hooked on to their screens. The fresh episodes air on Fridays at 11pm in the United States on SYFY and the USA Network. However, it premieres in India at a different slot due to the difference in time zones.

Indian viewers can watch the full finale episode of Resident Alien season 4 in HD quality on their phones, tablets or desktops if they have a paid subscription for JioHotstar. The science fiction comedy drama is available for streaming on the OTT platform.

The finale episode of Resident Alien 4 will drop online on Saturday (August 9) at 8am on JioHotstar. Users can also download the full episode for offline viewing.