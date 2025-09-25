Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Third Baby Together; New Mom Shares First Pic Of Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. The couple aims for a close-knit family, reflecting their dedication to parenting and joy in their expanding family.



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have joyfully announced the arrival of their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13. The singer shared this delightful news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself holding the newborn. The couple, who began their relationship in 2020, are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

Family Expansion

The couple had previously revealed in May that they were expecting another child. An insider mentioned that Rihanna has always dreamed of having a large family. "Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can't wait to give their boys another sibling," the source shared. They wanted their children to be close in age to foster a strong bond.

Motherhood Focus

Rihanna's focus has shifted significantly towards motherhood over recent years. Despite her immense success in music and fashion, being a mother is now her primary passion. A source noted that she takes her children everywhere, even on work trips, and never complains about being tired. "She seems to just love life," the insider added.

Supportive Partnership

Rocky has been incredibly supportive since they became parents. The couple is described as driven and hard-working individuals who complement each other well. "They're doing a great job raising their kids," said an insider. Rihanna is reportedly the happiest she's ever been due to Rocky's support and their growing family.

The couple's desire for their children to grow up together is evident in how they've planned their family. They feel blessed and grateful for this new chapter in their lives, marking it as a special time for them both.

Rihanna's journey into motherhood highlights her dedication to family while balancing her career achievements. Her happiness with Rocky and their children reflects the joy she finds in this new phase of life.