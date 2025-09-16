Robert Redford Dies At 89! Oscar Winner & Sundance Film Festival Founder's Family Requests Privacy

Robert Redford Death: Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies at the age of 89! As per the BBC, the famed actor's publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed that Robert Redford died at "Sundance in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved." Berger added, "He will be missed greatly." Redford's family is currently mourning the loss of the legendary actor and requests privacy.

How Did Robert Redford Die?

Robert Redford took his last breath on September 16, 2025. The CEO of his PR agency, Rogers & Cowan PMK, did not specify the reason for his death. However, New York Times reports that Robert Redford passed away while sleeping.

Who Was Robert Redford?

Robert Redford was an actor, director, and producer who became a defining figure in American cinema. Born in 1936, he rose to fame with iconic roles in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President's Men. Known for his charisma and thoughtful performances, Redford also excelled behind the camera, winning an Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People. He was the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, which helped launch countless independent filmmakers. Redford was also a passionate environmentalist and activist. His legacy continues to influence both Hollywood and global filmmaking culture.

Robert Redford Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Redford's net worth is reported to be $200 million, around 20 crores. In 2018, Robert Redford retired from his acting career. His last film was 'The Old Man and the Gun.'