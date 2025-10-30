Scream 7 Trailer, Release Date Out: Paramount Pictures & Spyglass Media Group Launch Trailer

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group unveiled the trailer and poster of the upcoming slasher. The film is set to hit the Indian theatres on 27th February 2026.

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson, the film features Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the film is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein.

