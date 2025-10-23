Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Life Under Threat? Rapper 'Woke Up With A Knife To His Neck', Claims His Friend

Diddy experienced a terrifying incident in prison, where a knife was pressed against his throat. This raises serious concerns about safety for high-profile inmates, particularly at MDC Brooklyn. Ongoing discussions about potential pardons further highlight the challenges faced by those incarcerated.



A close associate of Diddy has revealed a harrowing incident where the music mogul awoke in prison with a knife at his throat. Charlucci Finney recounted that this terrifying event occurred while Diddy was incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn. This alarming episode was first disclosed during Diddy's sentencing, and sources have verified its authenticity.

Finney shared with the Daily Mail that his friend narrowly escaped serious harm or even death when he woke up find a weapon pressed against his neck. The details of whether guards intervened or if Diddy managed to fend off the attacker remain unclear. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed these details to TMZ.

Prison Safety Concerns

Finney speculated that the inmate's intention was likely to intimidate Diddy, especially given MDC Brooklyn's notorious reputation. He expressed concern for Diddy's safety, noting that prison is particularly dangerous for those convicted of sex-related offenses.

Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, highlighted this incident during the sentencing hearing, stating that a guard intervened to stop the inmate wielding the shiv. As reported, Diddy received a 50-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty of two Mann Act violations. However, he was acquitted of more severe charges like sex trafficking and racketeering.

Pardon Speculations

TMZ previously reported that President Trump is contemplating pardoning Diddy. Although the White House Communications Office has denied this claim, TMZ maintains their report's accuracy. Sam Mangel, an ex-convict turned prison consultant, mentioned on "TMZ Live" that Diddy's next prison might not be as perilous as MDC Brooklyn.

Mangel advised that despite potentially moving to a less dangerous facility, Diddy should remain vigilant in his current environment. The situation underscores ongoing concerns about safety within prisons and highlights the challenges faced by high-profile inmates.

The incident involving Diddy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers present in correctional facilities and raises questions about inmate safety and security measures. As discussions about potential pardons continue, attention remains on ensuring protection for those incarcerated under similar circumstances.