"Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India" Indian Release Set On THIS Date At Japan Film Festival

TV Asahi, in partnership with PVR INOX Pictures and Happening 365, is proud to announce that "Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India" will make its highly anticipated Indian premiere on Sunday, September 14th, 2025 at the Japanese Film Festival, held within the vibrant Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! This special screening will be attended by the film's director, Masakazu Hashimoto, along with the beloved character Shin chan himself, bringing fans a unique opportunity to celebrate together.

The film is produced by Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK Emotions, and Futabasha, with animation production by Shin-Ei Animation. Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India takes Shin chan and his friends to India, the "nation of dance," to participate in a vibrant entertainment festival. They enjoy their first experiences in India, trying local cuisine like chapati and greeting everyone with a cheerful "Namaste!" But when Bo chan is transformed after an encounter with a mysterious backpack, the Kasukabe Guard must work together to bring their friend back to normal. Set against the colorful backdrop of India, this year's biggest dance entertainment promises laughter, excitement, and heartwarming moments.

The film will be released nationwide across India on Friday, September 26th, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The excitement surrounding this premiere is amplified by Shin chan's recent success at Anime India, where it secured two top honors at the prestigious ANN Award, including Best International Animated Feature Film and Best Animated Licensed Character (International). The wins have sparked enthusiastic conversations across social media and anime communities, further heightening anticipation for the film's Indian debut.

Director Masakazu Hashimoto's Comment

It's hard to believe that nearly two years have passed since I first visited India for location scouting. The incredible sights, the wonderful people I met, and all the emotions I felt there inspired Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India. I'm absolutely thrilled that the film, packed with those experiences, is finally coming to India.

I want to extend my thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to make the Indian release possible, and to all the fans in India who have been eagerly waiting. I'm excited that we will soon bring you laughter, smiles, and all the excitement of Shin chan.

This release also gives me the fantastic opportunity to return to India, meet fans, and celebrate the film together. I can't wait to see all the surprises and share these new experiences with everyone.

See you soon, India!

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVRINOX Pictures's Comment

We are thrilled to bring Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India for our audiences to enjoy it on the big screen. Shin chan has been a beloved character in countless Indian homes for the last two decades. Moreover this film's vibrant depiction of Indian culture makes it all the more special. At PVR INOX Pictures, we are committed to showcasing the very best in global content, and this Indo-Japanese cinematic celebration is a perfect example of storytelling without borders.

Congratulatory Comment from the Japan Foundation

We at the Japan Foundation are truly thrilled to host the premiere of the new Shin chan film-set right here in India-at the JFF, and to share this special moment with our Indian fans.

Congratulatory Comment from Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! Committee

As an event organizer, we are honored to be nominated by TV Asahi and Shin chan that this movie to be introduced for the first time in India. We believe that Shin chan is not only about movie for us anymore, but it is about TV anime, adorable characters, songs and dance, cute goods and etc. We assure everyone who is coming to the event will enjoy all of these!

With its blend of humor, cultural exchange, and heartfelt storytelling, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India is set to be a highlight of this year's Japanese Film Festival. The Indian premiere not only celebrates the enduring popularity of Shin chan across generations, but also strengthens the cultural bridge between Japan and India. Fans are encouraged to join Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! and experience Shin chan's most spicy adventure yet on the big screen.