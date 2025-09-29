Spider-Mania Begins: All Spider-Man Films Set For A Grand Re-Release In India This November

One of the most beloved superheroes of all time is returning to the big screen! In a historic cinematic event, all Spider-Man movies will be re-released across theatres in India this November, giving fans the chance to relive the magic, action, and heart of their favourite web-slinger like never before.

From Sam Raimi's iconic Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man films featuring Andrew Garfield, and from blockbuster adventures of Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the visually groundbreaking Spider-Verse saga - audiences will get to experience every era of Spider-Man on the big screen once again.

November 14th onwards - Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man

November 21st onwards - Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

November 28th onwards - Tom Holland as Spider-Man

December 5th onwards - Spider-Verse: The animated multiverse

The re-release is designed as a celebration for both longtime fans and a new generation discovering the hero's journey. Each film will showcase Peter Parker's evolution from an ordinary teenager into the ultimate friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, says, "Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world. Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India brings the Spider-Mania marathon this November across cinemas in India.