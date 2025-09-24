Stranger Things 5 Release Date: Celebrate Legacy Of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Ahead Of Its Final Adventure

Mumbai, 24th September: For nearly a decade, Stranger Things has electrified audiences with heart-pounding thrills, 80s nostalgia, and unforgettable characters. From Hawkins to the Upside Down, it has become a global legacy that shaped culture and inspired millions.

Starting September 29, fans worldwide are invited to relive the phenomenon with a full rewatch of Seasons 1-4 on Stranger Things social channels and Tudum.com, before the curtain rises on the endgame. Stranger Things 5 arrives on Netflix in three unmissable drops: Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. At 5 PM PT sharp, the world will unite for one final adventure into the Upside Down.

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS 5

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished - his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming - and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone - the full party - standing together, one last time.

Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

Created by The Duffer Brothers STRANGER THINGS is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).