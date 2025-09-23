Sunburn Festival 2025 Announces The Two-time Grammy Winning EDM Icon, David Guetta As First Headliner

National, September 23, 2025: The wait is over! Global dance music icon and two-time Grammy Award winner David Guetta has been revealed as the first headliner for Sunburn Festival 2025 and his return promises to make this the festival's biggest, boldest and most unforgettable edition yet. With new immersive experiences and the biggest names from the EDM world set to join the party in Mumbai this December, Sunburn Festival 2025 is where the world will come together to experience magic. With a festival theme that promises to take audiences Beyond Reality, Guetta's return marks the perfect collision of legacy and ambition, unlike anything they've ever experienced.

This isn't Guetta's first Sunburn rodeo, but it's about to be his most massive one yet. From closing Sunburn 2015 with the unforgettable anthem, 'Titanium', to his #Guetta4Good charity tour in 2017 raising funds for underprivileged children, to countless anthems that have been the soundtrack to nights across India, his bond with our fans runs deep. Sunburn Festival 2025 will open with nothing less than a legend at the helm, a man whose name is etched into the DNA of modern dance music.

David Guetta has long been one of the pioneering names in global electronic music recently bringing hits like 'Man in Finance' and 'Supernova Love'. Renowned for his monolithic production style, Guetta's sound is instantly recognisable, massive and built for stadium-sized euphoria. His monolith stage is a towering spectacle that fuses sound, light and architecture into an immersive experience. With its colossal LED walls, pulsating visuals and striking vertical design, the structure transforms into a living, breathing canvas that evolves with every beat. More than just a backdrop, it mirrors the scale and energy of Guetta's music, turning each performance into a monumental journey for fans across the world.

His appearance at Sunburn Festival 2025 marks a powerful return to one of his most passionate fanbases, promising a performance that blends global sounds with Guetta's signature high-energy production. As India's premier dance music festival, Sunburn Festival 2025 is proud to welcome back a legend whose influence continues to define and drive the global dance movement.

This December, expect nothing short of a shared heartbeat; lasers cutting through the night, tens of thousands of fans moving as one and a setlist that will hit you in the chest and live rent-free in your head. David Guetta has headlined every major festival in the world, but when he's here, it's different - it's louder, warmer and wilder.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, "Sunburn has always been about creating world-class music moments in India and David Guetta embodies that vision perfectly. His association with us reflects how the festival has grown into one of Asia's biggest stages for global talent. Kicking off this edition with him sets the tone of unmatched energy, global calibre and experiences that truly connect India to the world, and this is just the start of what's coming next."

With the theme Beyond Reality, Sunburn Festival 2025 promises to transport audiences to a space where the ordinary dissolves and only music remains. From mind-bending stage design to next-level production, fans can expect a world where nothing else matters except the sound, the lights and the moment.

With unprecedented production, a legendary lineup and the unmistakable energy that has made Sunburn part of India's cultural heartbeat, this is an unmissable experience.

RuPay presents Tuborg Zero Packed Drinking Water Sunburn Festival, driven by Hyundai, co-powered by Johnnie Walker Non-Alcoholic Refreshing Mixer in association with Tribe Kombucha, Redbull and ITC.

Come for the music, stay for the magic and let David Guetta's sound become the soundtrack to a night you'll never forget.