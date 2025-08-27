Taylor Swift Engagement Dress Price: Who's The Designer Of Striped Look That Has Fans Obsessed?

Taylor Swift Engagement Dress Cost: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨", that's how Taylor Swift announced her engagement on social media. The 'Love Story' singer is breaking the internet with her massive engagement ring and stunning dress. We previously broke down the cost of her ring, which is estimated at approximately $550,000, that's around Rs. 4.5 to Rs. 4.8 crore in Indian Rupees.

But do you know how much her dress cost? Fans are going wild over the striped dress Taylor wore for the engagement. If you're hoping to find something similar on a budget, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out the price of the dress Taylor Swift wore for her engagement.

Taylor Swift Engagement Dress Cost

For the intimate romantic engagement, Taylor wore a beautiful Polo Ralph Lauren's "Striped Silk-Blend Dress" dress. The price of the dress at the official site shows Rs. 44,700. The striped silk dress has a flowy A-line skirt with straps on the shoulder that can be adjusted according to the person. The description of the dress reads, "Crafted from a silk blend for an airy, crinkled hand, this striped dress pairs a smocked bodice and a flowing A-line skirt. The slender shoulder straps can be adjusted or removed for customised versatility."

Here's a bunch of similar options as Taylor Swift's engagement dress:

How Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Meet?

Everything began back when Swift was on her Eras Tour in Kansas City. Travis Kelce came to attend Taylor Swift's concert with a friendship bracelet, signature trend at Swift's concert. After the concert, TRavis aid, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Soon after their friendship bloomed, Swift was seen appearing at Kansas Chiefs games. They made their relationship official in October, 2023. However, the love between them began in Summer 2023.