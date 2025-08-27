Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Engaged In A Dreamy Way; Singer's Engagement Ring's Price Will Blow Your Mind

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement after two years of dating. The couple shared beautiful garden proposal photos, showcasing Taylor's diamond ring, which has become a viral sensation among fans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement after dating for two years. The couple shared the news with enchanting garden proposal photos on Instagram, showcasing Taylor's diamond ring. Their announcement has quickly become a hot topic online, as fans celebrate this new chapter in their relationship.

In a playful Instagram caption, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The photos captured Travis kneeling in a garden adorned with pink and white roses, followed by moments of the couple embracing. A close-up of Taylor's dazzling ring also caught social media's attention.

Interestingly, Swift's engagement ring features an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, elegantly placed on a gold band. This historic cut, popular from the early 18th to late 19th century, is noted for its distinct characteristics. According to fine jewellery experts, these diamonds are distinguished by their small table, larger culet, high crown, and 58 unique facets, ensuring each stone is truly unique.

From Friendship Bracelet to Engagement

Their romance began in 2023 when Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. He had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number but missed the chance. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on his New Heights podcast.

Despite this missed opportunity, fate intervened. Taylor learned about his gesture through his podcast, turning what could have been a funny story into the start of their romance. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor recalled in her TIME Person of the Year profile.

A Love Story Fans Adore

Over the past year, Taylor and Travis have been seen together at NFL games, Eras Tour shows, and family events. Their relationship has become one of pop culture's most talked-about pairings. Now engaged, they are entering a new chapter that has captivated millions.

With Taylor's sparkling ring making headlines and their romantic proposal going viral, fans eagerly await wedding details. For Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom alike, it's a love story everyone is cheering for.