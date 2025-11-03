The Beatles: Sony Pictures Entertainment India Announces Mia McKenna-Bruce, Saoirse Ronan And Others To Star

BAFTA winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, Four-time Academy Award Nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Saoirse Ronan, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning Anna Sawai, and Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA TV winner Aimee Lou Wood are confirmed to star in Sony Pictures, Sam Mendes, and Neal Street's The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

McKenna-Bruce will star as Maureen (Cox) Starkey, Ronan as Linda (Eastman) McCartney, Sawai as Yoko Ono, and Wood as Pattie Boyd.

"Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right - and I'm thrilled that we've managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure," said Mendes.

Maureen Cox (Mia McKenna-Bruce) was an early fan of The Beatles who met Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club in 1962. Their romance blossomed quickly, they married in 1965 and had three children together.

Linda Eastman (Saoirse Ronan) was a celebrated photographer when she met Paul McCartney in 1967. There was an instant attraction and McCartney later said, 'The first time I saw her, I just knew'.

John Lennon first met the Japanese artist Yoko Ono (Anna Sawai) at a London exhibition of her work. Although Lennon was married at the time, he was immediately intrigued by Yoko, and the two eventually became inseparable creative partners for the rest of his life.

Pattie Boyd (Aimee Lou Wood) was a successful model when in 1964 she met George Harrison on the set of the Beatles movie 'A Hard Day's Night'. The two began dating and later married, with Boyd sharing Harrison's growing interest in Eastern mysticism.

The announcement of actors portraying Cynthia Lennon, Brian Epstein, George Martin, Ravi Shankar and other key roles will be forthcoming.

Starring Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, the films mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Mendes conceived four theatrical feature films-one from each band member's distinct point of view-that will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.

The Beatles-A Four-Film Cinematic Event is a Neal Street production in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures. Mendes is producing alongside his Neal Street partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street's Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire is also producing.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India in April 2028.