Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

The Conjuring: Last Rites 5 Days Box Office Early Trends: It Beats Baaghi 4 & Madharasi, Moves To 60Cr

By
The Conjuring Last Rites 5 Days Box Office Early Updates

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Three films from different genres and languages hit theatres on Friday, September 5, 2025. But only one is clearly leading the box office, and surprisingly, it's The Conjuring: Last Rites. Despite being a Hollywood horror release, the film is outperforming the big Indian titles. However, on its first Monday, The Conjuring: Last Rites saw a significant drop of over 65%, earning just Rs. 5 crore. The big question now is, can it bounce back on Tuesday? Will it continue to challenge Baaghi 4 and Madharaasi at the box office? Let's take a look at today's collection report.

Also Read
Will There Be Dexter: Resurrection Season 2? Has Writers' Room Already Been Opened? Check Latest Update
Will There Be Dexter: Resurrection Season 2? Has Writers' Room Already Been Opened? Check Latest Update

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4 (1st Monday)

As per Sacnilk's report, The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection saw a fall of 67.74% on 1st Monday, grossing Rs. 5 crores at the box office. This made the total box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection stand at Rs. 55.5 crores.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates

As per the early trends, The Conjuring: Last Rites has grossed Rs. 3.04 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 58.54 crores (early trends).

Is The Conjuring: Last Rites Beating Baaghi 4 & Madharasi On Tuesday?

Yes! So far (as of 7 pm), Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 1.88 crores on 1st Tuesday, while Madharasi has grossed only Rs. 1.52 crores. On the other hand, The Conjuring: Last Rites has made almost double the earnings on Tuesday, grossing Rs. 3.04 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 7 pm. Therefore, The Conjuring: Last Rites is winning the race when compared with Madharasi & Baaghi 4.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Conjuring (@theconjuring)

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs. 17.5 Cr
Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs. 17.5 Cr
Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs. 15.5 Cr
Day 4 (Monday) - Rs. 5 Cr
Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs. 3.04 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total - Rs. 58.54 Cr (early trends)

The Conjuring: Last Rites was produced on a modest budget of $55 million (approx. Rs. 457 crore), making its record-breaking debut all the more impressive. As per Filmibeat's report, this financial investment has already paid off phenomenally, with the film shattering opening weekend records and positioning itself as a major box-office success. Against expectations, the final installment of the paranormal franchise surpassed previous entries, proving that Warner Bros.' bet on the Warrens' last case has yielded a powerful return. With its eerie atmosphere and global appeal, the film continues to haunt not just screens, but the box office too.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X