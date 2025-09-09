The Conjuring: Last Rites 5 Days Box Office Early Trends: It Beats Baaghi 4 & Madharasi, Moves To 60Cr

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Three films from different genres and languages hit theatres on Friday, September 5, 2025. But only one is clearly leading the box office, and surprisingly, it's The Conjuring: Last Rites. Despite being a Hollywood horror release, the film is outperforming the big Indian titles. However, on its first Monday, The Conjuring: Last Rites saw a significant drop of over 65%, earning just Rs. 5 crore. The big question now is, can it bounce back on Tuesday? Will it continue to challenge Baaghi 4 and Madharaasi at the box office? Let's take a look at today's collection report.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 4 (1st Monday)

As per Sacnilk's report, The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection saw a fall of 67.74% on 1st Monday, grossing Rs. 5 crores at the box office. This made the total box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection stand at Rs. 55.5 crores.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates

As per the early trends, The Conjuring: Last Rites has grossed Rs. 3.04 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 58.54 crores (early trends).

Is The Conjuring: Last Rites Beating Baaghi 4 & Madharasi On Tuesday?

Yes! So far (as of 7 pm), Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 1.88 crores on 1st Tuesday, while Madharasi has grossed only Rs. 1.52 crores. On the other hand, The Conjuring: Last Rites has made almost double the earnings on Tuesday, grossing Rs. 3.04 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 7 pm. Therefore, The Conjuring: Last Rites is winning the race when compared with Madharasi & Baaghi 4.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs. 17.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs. 17.5 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs. 15.5 Cr

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs. 5 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs. 3.04 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total - Rs. 58.54 Cr (early trends)

The Conjuring: Last Rites was produced on a modest budget of $55 million (approx. Rs. 457 crore), making its record-breaking debut all the more impressive. As per Filmibeat's report, this financial investment has already paid off phenomenally, with the film shattering opening weekend records and positioning itself as a major box-office success. Against expectations, the final installment of the paranormal franchise surpassed previous entries, proving that Warner Bros.' bet on the Warrens' last case has yielded a powerful return. With its eerie atmosphere and global appeal, the film continues to haunt not just screens, but the box office too.