The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Day 1 Early Updates: Horror Film Beats Baaghi 4 & Madharasi In India

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest installment in the spine-chilling Conjuring universe, has finally hit theatres and horror fans couldn't be more excited. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film brings back the eerie atmosphere and supernatural elements that made the franchise a global success. With a legacy of box office hits behind it, expectations are sky-high for this final chapter. The big question now is whether Last Rites can live up to the franchise's legacy and deliver a strong opening. Let's take a look at how the film is performing at the box office on Day 1.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Day 1 Prediction

According to Filmibeat, The Conjuring: Last Rites is poised for a strong Day 1 debut, with top box-office analyst Rohit Jaiswal predicting an opening of around Rs. 9 crore in India. This projected figure would surpass the opening of The Conjuring 2, which stood at Rs. 5.25 crore, marking a significant success for the franchise's final chapter.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates

The Conjuring: Last Rites has surpassed all expectations. As per Sacnilk's report, The Conjuring: Last Rites has made the collection of Rs. 14 crores in India on Day 1 as of 7.30 pm.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Beats Baaghi 4 & Madharasi (India)

Where The Conjuring: Last Rites has grossed 14 crores as of 7.30 pm, Madharasi has earned only Rs. 9.95 crores while the Bollywood film Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 8.86 crores as per opening day's early trends (7.30 pm).

Is The Conjuring: Last Rites Based On A True Story?

Yes, the final chapter of The Conjuring franchise draws its chilling inspiration from the real-life Smurl family haunting in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, during the 1980s. The Smurls claimed their home was terrorized by violent paranormal activity, doors slamming, foul odors, disembodied voices, and even physical attacks. Famed investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren took on the case in 1986 and concluded it involved multiple malevolent spirits. While the film opts for heightened drama and fictional elements, its core premise remains rooted in documented accounts of one of the most notorious hauntings in paranormal history.