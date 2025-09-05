The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Horror Drama To Mint More Than Conjuring 2 | EXC

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The Conjuring series, famed for its terrifying stories, is wrapping up this year with its final film. The much-awaited The Conjuring: Last Rites concludes this beloved horror saga. Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, it follows the 2021 release "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." Directed by Michael Chaves, this marks the ninth entry in the series. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites.

To note, The Conjuring: Last Rites will mark Vera and Pattrick's final appearance in the series. They are joined by Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren (Ed and Lorraine Warren's Daughter), along with Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, and Elliot Cowan. The film takes inspiration from the real-life Smurl haunting case. The trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites generated significant buzz, hinting at a captivating story which was touted to be a fitting farewell to the popular franchise. And now, as The Conjuring The Last Rites has finally released in India there have been speculations about how it will fare at the Indian box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to have a decent opening. The movie, which is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 9 crores at the Indian box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites To Beat Conjuring 2 Opening Day

If the prediction turned out to be true, The Conjuring: Last Rites will be beating the opening day collection of Conjuring 2 which happens to be Rs 5.25cr

Meanwhile, talking about her bond with Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga told PEOPLE, "It's not easy being away from our families. And at the same time we're delivering these performances that sometimes feel like a hot mess in the moment. His sense of humor is just the holy water to my hot mess. Time and time again he is able to make me giggle, whether it's bringing me a homemade smoothie or curating some bourgeois coffee or crooning metal with me. He's been a great friend".