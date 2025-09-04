The Conjuring: Last Rites Breaks Box Office Records In Philippines, Surpasses Final Destination Bloodlines

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Philippines: The Conjuring: Last Rites reportedly opened to jam-packed theatres during its early screenings. The film's first show took place at midnight on September 3. In India, it is scheduled to release in cinemas on Friday, September 5, 2025. Interestingly, even before its official release in India, the Warner Bros. horror drama has already shattered several box office records overseas. One of its strongest markets so far has been the Philippines. Let's take a look at how much The Conjuring: Last Rites has grossed in the Philippines to date:

The Conjuring: Last Rites Breaks Records At Box Office In Philippines

As per ABS CBN's report, The Conjuring: Last Rites has broken several records at the box office. It surpassed Final Destination Bloodlines and became the largest opening R-16 title film. The Final Rites also marks the 2nd-highest-grossing opening day film in the Philippines in 2025. The Conjuring: Last Rites also becomes the biggest opening horror film in history, with the highest-grossing midnight launch ever in the country. The box office numbers are yet to come.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have returned to The Conjuring: Last Rites in the role of Ed and Lorrain Warren. Producer James Wan talks about the actors, "They have such a great relationship, onscreen and off. I think that really comes across and the audience sees how authentic it is... I have always said, 'They come for the fright and the scares, but they really stick around for Vera and Patrick'."

The makers addressed that people will be coming to the theaters to watch the movie, as they have fallen in love with Ed and Lorraine.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Prediction Day 1 (India)

As per Her Zindagi's report, The Conjuring: Last Rites has so far sold 80,000 tickets in India, across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. The movie is expected to earn in double digits on the opening day in India. Let us further wait for the release of the movie and the box office numbers to come in.