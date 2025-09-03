The Conjuring: Last Rites Early Review: Michael’s Film Is Not An Experience Fans Wanted; Only Saving Grace Is…

The Conjuring Last Rites Early Review: If you are a fan of horror films, then the month of September is in for a big treat for you. After all, it is coming with the much awaited The Conjuring Last Rites. Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites happens to be a supernatural horror film which is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The movie is the sequel to the 2021 release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the ninth and final installment of The Conjuring Universe.

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren respectively once again, The Conjuring Last Rites is based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting which is also touted to be Warren couple's last paranormal case. To note, Michael Chaves had directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as well and high hopes have been pinned against The Conjuring: Last Rites courtesy the intriguing posters and trailers. As the movie is set to premiere on September 5 across the world, we have got our hands on the early review of the film.

The Conjuring Last Rites Early Review Rating

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeeo Gadhvi shared the review of The Conjuring: Last Rites and called the horror movie a slow paced, disappointment. He wrote, "The first half drags so much that you start wondering if the makers knew what they wanted to do. Yes, there are few jump scare moments here and there, but none of them land with real fear. When the story itself is weak, no amount of jump scares can save the horror. sadly, there are no real twists or turns. From start to finish, the film remains flat and never manages to build genuine tension or terror".

He further wrote, "The writing, dialogues, screenplay and even the cinematography felt underwhelming. Michael Chaves' direction is passable at best but compared to the earlier Conjuring films, this one feels like a huge step down. The only saving grace is the performance. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga once again deliver solid work as Ed and Lorraine Warren, carrying whatever little emotional weight the film has".

Kuldeep gave The Conjuring: Last Rites a rating of 2 stars and emphasised, "Strictly for hardcore fans of the franchise who want closure. Otherwise this one is a miss. If you're walking in with expectations of spine chilling horror better lower them. This is not the Conjuring experience fans have been waiting for.".

Meanwhile, Vera Farmiga was all praises for the director and told Pinkvilla, ""Chaves brings joy. His cup runneth over with joy. It's his ability to feel joy and to express it. That's the most beautiful thing about Chaves. I mean, I could just be doing a 180-degree slow turn, and he makes me feel like it's the best head turn he's ever seen, and he's just effusive. But as I'm doing it, I have to keep a still face as he's emoting in the distance. And he's just so dang cheerful and joyful. He just relishes these scares, and the way he guides us through".