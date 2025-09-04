The Conjuring: Last Rites First Review (India): Vera’s Film Is Mind Blowing Horror Drama With Amazing Story

The Conjuring Last Rites First Review: After creating immense buzz in the town, the much talked about Conjuring franchise is coming to an end this year. Yes! After ruling hearts and sending chill down the audience's spine for years, this popular horror franchise is coming with its last installment and we can't keep calm. We are talking about the much awaited The Conjuring Last Rites. Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, The Conjuring Last Rites is the sequel to the 2021 release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring Last Rites is the ninth installment of the Conjuring franchise and features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their respective roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren respectively for the last time. The movie also features Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren along with Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan etc. For the uninitiated, The Conjuring Last Rites draws inspiration from the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting. This case is believed to be the final paranormal investigation conducted by the renowned Warren couple. As The Conjuring Last Rites is set to premiere in India on September 5, here's the first review of the horror drama

The Conjuring: Last Rites First Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kuldeep Gadhvi wrote, "#TheConjuringLastRites #TheConjuring Movie Review Very Good & Mind-blowing... Horror Good work at all. amazing story, brilliant writing, #PatrickWilson & #VeraFarmiga's performances good". On the other hand, a user wrote, "It's was ok but not great as the first one but the story line is good for closing chapter of the conjuring franchise line up so 7.5/10".

Meanwhile, Vera Farmiga was all praises for the director and told Pinkvilla, "Chaves brings joy. His cup runneth over with joy. It's his ability to feel joy and to express it. That's the most beautiful thing about Chaves. I mean, I could just be doing a 180-degree slow turn, and he makes me feel like it's the best head turn he's ever seen, and he's just effusive. But as I'm doing it, I have to keep a still face as he's emoting in the distance. And he's just so dang cheerful and joyful. He just relishes these scares, and the way he guides us through".