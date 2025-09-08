The Conjuring: Last Rites Jump Scares The Box-Office With A Record-Breaking Opening In India

Unquestionably, one of the most awaited films of the year, THE CONJURING: LAST RITES released in cinemas across India on September 5, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu and is now scaring the Box-Office in India & Worldwide. The film has received an exceptional response from audiences and has set the box office on fire, thereby becoming the Number One film at the India & Worldwide Box-Office this weekend.

THE CONJURING: LAST RITES has had a Record-Breaking Humongous Opening Weekend with a Box office collection of Rs. 60.40 Crores (Gross) across 2130 screens (including all IMAX screens). It is the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood Horror Film in India and is also the biggest ever opening weekend for a Warner Bros. Film in India.

Speaking on the monumental occasion where the film has dominated the Box office in India, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "The Conjuring has shattered expectations in India with a record-breaking opening weekend that rewrites the playbook for Hollywood horror. Its record-breaking opening weekend isn't just the biggest for a Hollywood film in 2025 or the number one film of the weekend; it's also Warner Bros. Discovery's largest-ever debut in one of the world's most passionate film markets. This phenomenal response proves what we've always believed-when you deliver exceptional storytelling that resonates across cultures, Indian audiences will turn it into a cinematic phenomenon. The overwhelming embrace of Ed and Lorraine Warren by our fans reaffirms that great storytelling transcends all boundaries."

From New Line Cinema comes the ninth entry in the more than $2 billion theatrical Conjuring universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by franchise veteran Michael Chaves and produced by franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran.

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.

New Line Cinema Presents The Safran Company / An Atomic Monster Production, The Conjuring: Last Rites. The film released by Warner Bros. Pictures in Cinemas and IMAX® in India on September 5, 2025.