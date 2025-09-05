The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Release Date, Platform: Here’s When Conjuring 4 Is Likely To Stream Online

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Release Date: After more than a decade of spine-chilling stories, the Conjuring franchise is finally heading towards its conclusion with The Conjuring: Last Rites. The much-awaited film serves as the final chapter in the popular horror universe that has kept audiences hooked since 2013.

What started with The Conjuring soon grew into one of Hollywood's biggest horror sagas, branching out into hit spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun. Each film added new layers of fear while expanding the supernatural world connected to the lives of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

THE CONJURING LAST RITES OVERVIEW: PLOT & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The series draws inspiration from the real-life cases of the Warrens, world-famous paranormal investigators whose chilling experiences were adapted for the big screen. Horror fans can mark their calendars as The Conjuring: Last Rites is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on September 5, 2025. Produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the film is set to close one of the most successful horror franchises of all time.

Taking charge of the director's seat once again is Michael Chaves, who earlier helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and The Nun II (2023). His return ensures that the chilling atmosphere and signature style of the series continue to stay intact.

The upcoming film will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their iconic roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Joining them are Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who step in with pivotal supporting roles.

The story of The Conjuring: Last Rites draws inspiration from the infamous Smurl haunting-a real-life case that shook Pennsylvania between 1974 and 1989. Jack and Janet Smurl claimed that a demonic presence tormented their family for years, grabbing massive media attention. Their terrifying experience was even turned into a 1991 TV movie, The Haunting, produced by 20th Century Fox.

THE CONJURING LAST RITES OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE FILM STREAM ONLINE?

As The Conjuring Last Rites is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is expected to make its digital debut on HBO Max after completing its theatrical run. While the official streaming date has not been revealed yet, industry trends suggest that the horror thriller could arrive on the platform within the next few months.

In India, like previous films from the franchise, the film will be available to watch on rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep watching this space for more updates!