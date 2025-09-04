The Conjuring: Last Rites Overseas Review: Ed & Lorraine's Horror Film Dubbed 'Suspenseful But Not Scary'

The Conjuring: Last Rites Overseas Review: Have you booked your tickets for The Conjuring: Last Rites yet? If not, don't wait, Day 1 seats are filling up fast! Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren return with another chilling tale. But will this installment deliver the scares fans are hoping for? The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theatres in India on Friday, September 5, 2025. Interestingly, the film has already been released in the Philippines. So, as you lock in your seats, let's take a look at what the overseas reviews are saying about the latest chapter in The Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to release in India on Friday, September 5, 2025. However, the movie has already released in Philippines. After watching the movie, people are flooding social media with their reviews. A user took to X to write, "conjuring the last rites was good i want to watch it again." Another user named Fright Club tweeted, "The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers a satisfying conclusion & worthy sendoff for Ed and Lorraine Warren, with a blood soaked, love letter to fans of the series. Beautifully shot and carrying the weight of a 1970s horror classic."

A Thai user wrote on X, "The Conjuring: Last Rites #TheConjuring #TheConjuringLastRites is a bit too soft a 'retirement' for us, even though it has some good moments. It seems like this part was made to let us say goodbye to the characters rather than to make us afraid of the haunted demons, which works in that aspect. It's a horror movie with a lot of heart, very warm, so much so that the best scene isn't the one where the ghost comes out (as translated by Google). The user concluded his review, saying, "Overall, it's enjoyable, with a good mood, as usual. It's exciting and suspenseful, but not overly scary. And if you're a fan of the franchise, you definitely shouldn't miss it in theaters. Now in theaters."

Another user who rated the movie 7/10, saying, "Overall, my first impression rating for The Conjuring: Last Rites is 7/10. Remember, this is just a first impression, so I might watch it again to see if my impression is correct (as translated)."

The Conjuring: Last Rites Overview: Plot & Cast Details

The Conjuring: Last Rites will show one last exorcism performed by the Warrens. The official synopsis reads, "Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront." It stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson ad Elliot Cowan in lead roles alongside Ben Hardy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, Mia Tomlinson, and Madison Lawlor.