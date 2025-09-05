The Conjuring: Last Rites X Review: Is Horror Film A Perfect Farewell To Franchise Or A Trauma? Check Tweets

The Conjuring: Last Rites X Review: The Conjuring franchise, known for its spine-chilling tales, is concluding this year with its final film and the excitement for the finale film has been palpable. We are talking about the much-anticipated The Conjuring Last Rites will be the last installment of this popular horror series. Written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, it follows the 2021 release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring Last Rites marks the ninth entry in the series.

For the uninitiated, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final appearance in The Conjuring Last Rites. Joining them are Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, along with Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, and Elliot Cowan. This film draws inspiration from the real-life Smurl haunting case. While the trailer managed to grab a lot of eyeballs, it appeared to be promising a gripping narrative and was said to be the perfect farewell to the Conjuring franchise. And now that, The Conjuring: The Last Rites has finally hit the screens in India and across the world, here's what the audience has to say about tie.

The Conjuring: The Last Rites Twitter Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#TheConjuringLastRites is a supposed farewell to what could be the best leading couple seen in the genre in recent years. Unfortunately, with a messy script and embarrassingly bad CGI scenes. James Wan should have ended this beloved saga as director". Another user wrote, "Just finished #TheConjuringLastRites and dare I say its WAY better than the third movie and can be debated whether its better than the second movie. Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson & Patrick Wilson nailed their part. James Wan's touch is DEFINITELY recognizable. Loved every second of it".

On the other hand, several fans were quite disappointed by the movie. Giving The Conjuring: Last Rites gave the movie a rating of 7 stars and stated that the horror drama failed to capture the tension of previous films. The tweet read as, "#TheConjuringLastRites leans more into the Warrens' family story than pure scares, wrapping emotional beats with unsettling terror. While billed as their most terrifying case, it doesn't quite capture the tension or impact of the first two films. [7/10]". On of the user also tweeted, "#Theconjuringlastrites was one of the most anticipated films of the year for me. Absolutely boring, not scary, laughable... One of the biggest horror disappointments".

Meanwhile, talking about her bond with Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga told PEOPLE, "It's not easy being away from our families. And at the same time we're delivering these performances that sometimes feel like a hot mess in the moment. His sense of humor is just the holy water to my hot mess. Time and time again he is able to make me giggle, whether it's bringing me a homemade smoothie or curating some bourgeois coffee or crooning metal with me. He's been a great friend".