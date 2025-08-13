The Crow Reboot OTT Release Date, Platform: Starring Bill Skarsgård, Premieres On This Date Exclusively

The Crow takes flight once again as Bill Skarsgård steps into the role of Eric Draven, a musician brought back from the dead to seek vengeance after his life and true love are brutally cut short. Traversing the realms of the living and the dead, he sets out to right the wrongs of a world steeped in violence and sorrow. This modern reimagining of James O'Barr's cult comic fuses supernatural intrigue with raw, emotional storytelling. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film delivers a striking dark visual style and powerful performances, featuring FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, whose tragic fate sets the plot in motion, and Danny Huston as the menacing Vincent Roeg, anchoring a formidable supporting cast.

Haunting cityscapes and pulse-pounding action set the stage for a modern gothic tale that doesn't shy away from exploring the depths of love and loss. Witness this unforgettable tale reinvented for a new generation, where every moment pulses with the promise of love, justice, and redemption, premiering exclusively on Lionsgate Play this 14th August.

Talking about the film, Bill Skarsgård said, "Really what drew me to it was what Rupert wanted to do with it. You know, I felt like there was a need to remake what had already been done and Rupert wanted to kind of completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a sort of a modern audience that Eric and Shelley can represent. They can get to be sort of this heroic couple for the modern day outsiders and rebels."

Talking about the film, Director Rupert Sanders said, "James O'Barr's original graphic novel was kind of a touch stone for me, but also a leaping off point, there's a mythology there that is definitely the basis of our film but it was what we have created as a massive departure of anything that's come before. To me it was how do you retell a story about grief, self sacrifice, love, and violence for this generation."

Talking about Bill and FKA, Director Rupert Sanders shared, "Bill understands iconic horror characters and he is an incredibly emotional actor and in the film you can really see he's got these huge eyes that when you're in close-up you just can see all those feelings of longing and pain and love and boyish wonder but also when they harden they become terrifying. He was incredibly supportive working with Twigs who hasn't done much in this realm before, just the practicalities of acting and going from scene to scene and stringing out a performance and falling in love with someone. On the screen that was very new territory for her and Bill really supported her going through that and I saw the two together and just felt there was a chemistry there. Their chemistry is really strong together, which the film needed because without that strong chemistry why would he go on this kind of war path to bring her back? He had to care so deeply about her and she had to make such an impression on him and the audience which she does."