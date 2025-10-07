The Ghost Grabber Strikes Again — Ethan Hawke Unveils The Darkness Of Black Phone 2

National, 7th October, 2025: Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) proudly brings to audiences the highly anticipated sequel, Black Phone 2. Picking up four years after the first chilling call, the nightmare continues as the phone keeps ringing. Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke reprises his most sinister role as The Grabber when the film hits theatres on 17th October.

From visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2, co-written with C. Robert Cargill and based on Joe Hill's chilling short story, picks up four years after 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of the Grabber. But true evil transcends death, and the phone is ringing again. Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke returns in his most sinister role as the Grabber, now seeking vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) by tormenting his younger sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles to rebuild his life, Gwen begins receiving haunting calls in her dreams and visions of boys being hunted at Alpine Lake, a remote winter camp. Determined to end the terror, Gwen convinces Finn to confront the storm, where together they must face a killer more powerful in death than ever before and whose hold over them is darker than they could imagine.

Ethan Hawke returns as the Ghost Grabber, a sadistic child killer who kept his victims locked in a soundproof basement. Reflecting on the film and its themes, Hawke said, "Ghost stories have always struck me as being less about the dead than about the living. They are about what lingers after someone is gone, whether that is regret, anger, love or something else. The Black Phone was about two kids who survived a living nightmare; Black Phone 2 is about how difficult it is to move on from that kind of violence. The Ghost Grabber is the embodiment of the unimaginably horrible memories that-no matter how hard you try to recover-will still find ways to haunt you."

With a terrifying blend of supernatural horror, psychological depth, and a performance that cements Ethan Hawke as one of the most chilling villains in modern cinema, Black Phone 2 promises to be an unmissable theatrical experience. The nightmare returns this spooky season-catch it in theatres near you on 17th October.

