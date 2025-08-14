The Girlfriend Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online? Plot, Cast & Other DEETS

Prime Video has officially announced the release date for its upcoming psychological drama series The Girlfriend. Starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke in lead roles, the six-episode limited series is set to premiere on September 10, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The series will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, giving global audiences a chance to experience the gripping adaptation.

Based on Michelle Frances' bestselling novel of the same name, The Girlfriend explores themes of trust, paranoia, and family dynamics. The story centers on Laura (Robin Wright), a successful woman with a dream life that includes a thriving career, a devoted husband, and her beloved son, Daniel. Everything changes when Daniel introduces his new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke). What begins as a strained meeting quickly spirals into suspicion and psychological tension. Laura becomes convinced that Cherry may not be who she seems. The series poses a central question: is Cherry a dangerous manipulator, or is Laura's paranoia leading her down a destructive path?

The cast features a strong ensemble alongside Wright and Cooke, including Laurie Davidson as Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, Tanya Moodie as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie.

The Girlfriend is produced by Imaginarium Productions in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The show is helmed by a notable creative team with Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris as producers. Executive producers include Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher, and Michelle Frances. The series has been adapted for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, with writing contributions from Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide, and Matt Evans.

With its mix of suspense, layered characters, and psychological intrigue, The Girlfriend is one of Prime Video's most anticipated releases of the year. Audiences can mark their calendars for September 10, 2025, when all six episodes will drop together, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire season.