The Girlfriend | Robin Wright Shares Insights On Her Character Laura’s Maternal Obsession: Her Prized.....

A mother's love is powerful, but what happens when it becomes all-consuming? That is the pulse of Prime Video's upcoming series, The Girlfriend, where a mother's love for her son tips into dangerous obsession. In this psychological drama, Golden Globe winner Robin Wright breathes life into Laura, a woman whose flawless life is disrupted by her son Daniel's girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke). As Laura's suspicions about Cherry intensify, the lines between protection and paranoia blur. Is Cherry a master manipulator, or is Laura's maternal devotion slipping into delusion? Wright sheds light on her complex character, revealing the driving force behind Laura's actions.

Speaking about Laura's motivations, Wright shares, "She is the woman who has everything, and her prized possession is her son, Daniel [Laurie Davidson]. I think she believes that he will never move out of the house, and because he is the prized possession, she will do anything and everything to hold on to him - and the girlfriend interrupts that flow. Laura's very overprotective and she doesn't want to lose him, especially to a girl that she has suspicions about. That's what this show is about, it's finding out if Cherry [Olivia Cooke] is who she really says she is to Daniel. Laura's a justice seeker, and she's put all her emotionality and her heart and her soul and energy into her son and not her husband [Howard, played by Waleed Zuaiter]."

Based on Michelle Frances' eponymous novel, The Girlfriend is directed by Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright. The series is brought to life by Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson in the lead roles. The Girlfriend will premiere on September 10, exclusively on Prime Video, in English and Hindi languages.