Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

The Mandalorian And Grogu First Teaser Trailer Revealed- Film Promises To Be An Exciting Rollercoaster Ride

By
The Mandalorian And Grogu First Teaser Trailer Revealed

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

This clan of two is ready for the fight! A brand-new Razor Crest has landed in our first look at the highly-anticipated next chapter in the Mandalorian's story, alongside glimpses of Din Djarin and Grogu on their next adventure!

We see Grogu with his new Anzellan friends and using a tiny telescope as he works alongside Din Djarin. The Mandalorian's Zeb Orrelios is back, featured in poster art that also includes Sigourney Weaver's new character and a pair of Hutts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

MANDALORIAN GROGU in theaters! MAY 22 Only in "THIS IS THE WAY"

From toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life, and an impressive Hutt can be glimpsed in silhouette, the Mandalorian and Grogu are on a course for action and adventure. The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and lan Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, returning to score the franchise once more.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: hollywood news the mandalorian
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X