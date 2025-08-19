The Roses Release In India: Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman Open Up: Even in their most....

Hollywood Icons Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are set to charm the viewers with their upcoming dark comedy, The Roses. Based on the novel, The War of the Roses, the film is directed by Jay Roach and is set to hit the Indian theatres on Aug 29th, 2025.

During the promotion tour of the film, the lead actors spoke about their film, which explores the messy, hilarious, and heartbreaking dynamics of marriage through the eyes of Theo and Ivy Rose. Speaking about his role with Fandango, Benedict said, "I played Theo Rose, an architect, and it was such a wonderful piece of writing that kind of acts itself. We had a supremely talented cast and the best tennis partner you could possibly want to play opposite (Olivia Coleman). As the film focuses on broken relationships but takes a fun route to put the theme across, he also added, "The sort of panacea to any conflict in any relationship is laughter."

Speaking about her bond with her co-star, Olivia said, "I was excited to go to work every day because I was playing opposite Ben. We held hands, went in together, and just had a ball, poor Jay (the director) had to keep us focused and rattle our attention to work."

Searchlight Pictures releases The Roses in India on August 29, 2025.