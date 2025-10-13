The Running Man Trailer & Release Date Out: Glen Powell Runs For His Life In Paramount Pictures' Trailer Out

The new trailer for The Running Man, Edgar Wright's adrenaline-fueled adaptation of Stephen King's classic dystopian novel, is out now and Glen Powell is running for his life. The film races into theatres in India on 14 November.

Set in a near-future world driven by spectacle, violence, and survival, The Running Man follows Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a desperate father who enters a deadly reality TV game show in hopes of winning life-saving treatment for his sick daughter. To claim a $1 billion prize, he must evade capture for 30 days while being hunted across a surveilled nation by professional assassins and bloodthirsty civilians alike.

The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Katy O'Brian, Michael Cera, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, and Sean Hayes.

Directed by Edgar Wright, with a screenplay co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, the trailer showcases high-octane action, stylized visuals, and Wright's signature kinetic flair.

Paramount Pictures brings the film to Indian theatres on 14 November 2025.