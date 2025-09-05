The Smashing Machine Receives Thunderous Ovation At Venice Film Festival, Set To Release In India On THIS Date

National, 5th September 2025: PVR INOX Pictures, India's leading distributor for international cinema, proudly announces the resounding success of The Smashing Machine at the prestigious Venice Film Festival 2025. The A24 film, directed by Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson alongside Emily Blunt, received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation, which is a rare and extraordinary honour that cements its position as one of the year's most significant cinematic triumphs.

Critics from across the globe are unanimous in their praise, calling the film an emotionally raw, powerfully vulnerable, and career-defining turn for Johnson. Safdie's solo directorial debut has been described as both unflinching in its portrayal of combat and tender in its exploration of love, pain, and redemption. Above all, the rare chemistry between Johnson and Blunt has been singled out as the emotional anchor of the film.

"Venice has elevated The Smashing Machine to a whole new level, " said Mr. Kamal Gianchandani , Chief Executive Officer, PVR INOX Pictures Limited. " This overwhelming response is not only a testament to Benny Safdie's singular vision, but also to Dwayne Johnson's fearless vision as an actor. Bringing this extraordinary story of vulnerability and intensity to Indian audiences will be one of the high points of our slate. We are committed to ensuring that cinema lovers here experience this global phenomenon in the way it was meant to be seen, on the big screen."

Produced by A24, The Smashing Machine follows the real-life story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson), wrestling his battles both inside the cage and within himself. At once brutal and tender, the film blends the raw intensity of combat with a rare emotional honesty, spotlighting themes of addiction, love, fame, and redemption. Following its triumphant world premiere at Venice, The Smashing Machine will release on 2nd October 2025 in India. bringing audiences a rare chance to witness Dwayne Johnson in what critics are calling the most layered performance of his career.