The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India: Shin Chan’s Big-Screen Fun Lights Up Young Fans In India

Shin chan, one of the most loved animation characters across generations, returned to Indian theatres with Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India. Released for the first time in India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film has quickly won the hearts of both children and adults on September 26th.

The movie follows Shin chan and his friends - Bo chan, Nene, Masao, and Kazama - as they stumble into a dance troupe, fight for their friend, and create endless comic chaos. With its lighthearted humour and fun-filled storytelling, the film has been entertaining audiences of all ages. For many fans who grew up watching Shin chan on television, seeing him on the big screen with Dolby Atmos has been a fresh and exciting experience.

Reports show that the film has performed very well at the box office in India, turning into a surprise hit and proving that the five-year-old prankster still has a special place in the hearts of audiences.

A special gesture: Screenings for children from partner NGOs

As part of the promotion, Dailyhunt & Filmibeat, in association with TV Asahi, organised special screenings of Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India for children from partner NGOs in Chennai and Hyderabad. The children were thrilled to watch their favourite character in theatres, laughing, cheering, and enjoying a memorable evening together.

Maiko Sumida from TV Asahi, shared: "As this film is set in India, we would be delighted to bring it to as many Indian children as possible. Knowing that these screenings have brought so much joy to the children makes the release feel all the more meaningful."

The release partners of the movie, Anuron Mukherjee and Kalpita Jadhav from Happening 365 Synergies, shared: "It is overwhelming to see the response of the children. This release has turned out to be even more special because of these moments."

Sevabharathi Tamil Nadu - Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of serving humanity, Sevabharathi works tirelessly to empower individuals and communities. Their initiatives span education, healthcare, self-reliance, social welfare, and disaster relief, creating opportunities for children to grow, learn, and thrive in a supportive environment.

NalandaWay Foundation (Chennai & Hyderabad) - For over 20 years, NalandaWay has been transforming the lives of children and adolescents through the arts. By integrating creative programs, they strengthen resilience, emotional well-being, and confidence, reaching millions across 10 states in India. Their work in schools, child care institutions, and community centres ensures that children have safe spaces to explore their curiosity and creativity while developing life skills.

Sphoorthi Foundation (Hyderabad) - Sphoorthi provides a nurturing home and holistic care for children who need it most. Beyond meeting basic needs like food, healthcare, and education, they focus on life skills and emotional support, helping children build confidence and independence in a loving, family-like environment.

The verdict

The screenings added a meaningful touch to the movie's India release, creating cherished memories for children from partner NGOs and making them a part of Shin chan's joyful journey.

With its successful run at the box office and the joy it brought to young audiences, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India has proved to be more than just a film - it's an experience that connects generations through laughter, fun, and togetherness.