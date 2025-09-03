The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 10 Release Date: Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty returned with its Season 3 in July this year, and fans have been hooked since then. The series has been trending among viewers across the globe, including India. The show's nine episodes are now streaming, with the most recent one released today (September 3), sparking fresh buzz online.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 shifts gears from the light, carefree summers of the past. Belly's story at Cousins Beach now explores tougher emotions, harder decisions, and relationships that test her heart. Adapted from Jenny Han's bestselling novels, the drama dives into how growing up often means facing bittersweet truths.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Episode 10, which is scheduled to be released next week.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3: CAST, STORYLINE & FINAL CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has arrived, inviting fans back to the scenic world of Cousins Beach one last time. This chapter takes a more emotional route as Belly's journey reaches its turning point. After completing her junior year in college, she looks forward to a quiet summer with Jeremiah. But life takes a different path when Conrad returns, bringing unresolved feelings back into her life.

Season 3 shifts away from the carefree summers of the past and dives into deeper themes of love, self-discovery, and the difficult choices that shape adulthood. Belly must balance memories of the past with her hopes for the future, making this chapter both heartfelt and relatable.

Created by Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, the series continues under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios and wiip. The executive team-Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen-works behind the scenes to ensure the story closes on a powerful and meaningful note.

Leading the cast is Lola Tung as Belly, joined by Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah. Alongside them, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, and Sean Kaufman return, bringing the warmth and familiarity that fans have cherished since the beginning.

WHEN WILL THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 10 RELEASE ON PRIME VIDEO?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is steadily moving toward its emotional finale, keeping fans invested in Belly's complicated journey of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. This season has a total of 11 episodes, and each new release is adding more depth and intensity to the story.

The spotlight now turns to Episode 10, which premieres on September 10, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. For Indian viewers, the episode will be available to stream starting at 12:30 PM IST.

For those who haven't caught up yet, now is the perfect time to binge-watch the earlier episodes. With buzz growing across social media and excitement building for the finale of the season, The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 promises an unforgettable conclusion set against the backdrop of Cousins Beach.