The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 10 Release Time: Here’s When New Episode Will Premiere Online In India

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 10 Release Time: Inspired by Jenny Han's popular novels, The Summer I Turned Pretty has won over audiences across the globe. What started as a summer love story has grown into something deeper - one that explores growing up, first love, heartbreak, and the importance of friendship.

As The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 moves closer to its finale, fans are especially excited for Episode 10. The episode puts the spotlight on Belly as she faces difficult choices and complex relationships that could change her life. With unexpected twists and heartfelt moments, this episode is shaping up to be one of the most memorable.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the drama unfolds in this episode. With emotional highs, surprising turns, and powerful storytelling, Episode 10 is set to leave a lasting impact and set the stage for the season's finale.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3: CAST, STORYLINE & OTHER DETAILS

The Summer I Turned Pretty returned for its third and final season in July this year, bringing fans back to Cousins Beach for Belly's most emotional summer yet. After finishing her junior year of college, Belly looks forward to a calm summer with Jeremiah. But when Conrad unexpectedly comes back, old feelings and past conflicts resurface, leaving her torn between love, loyalty, and hard choices.

This season dives deeper into themes of love, heartbreak, and the challenges that come with growing up. Belly is once again caught between two brothers-but now, the decisions she makes carry more weight and could shape her future. Beyond romance, the story also explores family bonds, change, and the pain of saying goodbye as life moves forward.

Lola Tung returns as Belly, bringing her heartfelt performance to the center of the story. She is joined by Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah and Christopher Briney as Conrad, reigniting the powerful love triangle that fans have followed since the beginning. Supporting actors Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Sean Kaufman add depth to the family relationships, making the story feel real and relatable.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 10 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 continues to captivate fans as Belly's emotional journey heads toward its conclusion. Episode 10 premieres today (September 10) at 12:30 PM IST and is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

This final season includes 11 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. The weekly release keeps the story moving while building anticipation for the next twist and turn in Belly's life. The series will wrap up with its last episode next week, on September 17, 2025.