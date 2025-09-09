The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 10 Release Timings In India: When Will New Ep Premiere On Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 10 Release Timings: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is approaching its finale, and Episode 10 is expected to deliver some of the season's most emotional and intense moments. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story will unfold, with heartbreak, tough choices, and life-changing events set to take center stage.

Earlier episodes in The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 were filled with light, fun moments - summer adventures, teenage crushes, and close friendships. But as the season progressed, the story took a more serious turn. Now, themes like heartbreak, growing up, and learning to let go of the past are driving the narrative, making viewers feel even more connected to the characters.

Inspired by Jenny Han's bestselling novels, the series goes beyond a typical summer romance. It explores universal experiences like first love, the struggles of adolescence, and the power of friendship-elements that have drawn audiences in from the very first season.

At the core of the story are Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and their group of friends, who now face big decisions that will change their lives. With Episode 10 shaping the lead-up to the finale, fans can expect a gripping, heartfelt conclusion that will stay with them long after the season ends.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3: CAST, PLOT & WHAT'S IN STORE

The Summer I Turned Pretty is reaching its final chapter with Season 3. Since its debut in 2022, the coming-of-age drama has won over fans with its beautiful beach setting at Cousins Beach, heartfelt emotions, and the unforgettable love triangle that keeps viewers hooked.

Season 3 picked up with Belly (Lola Tung) entering a new phase of life after finishing her junior year in college. She looks forward to a calm and relaxing summer with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but her plans are shaken when Conrad (Christopher Briney) returns to Cousins Beach. His arrival stirs up old feelings, leading Belly to face emotional struggles between holding on to the past and opening her heart to new possibilities.

This final season isn't just about romance - it also dives into themes like personal growth, making difficult choices, and learning how to move forward. Belly's journey is mirrored by her friends and family, who each face their own challenges and life-changing decisions.

The cast includes fan favorites Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, along with Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Sean Kaufman.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 10 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 will release this Wednesday (September 10), at 12:30 PM IST. Fans in India can stream the episode exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This season features 11 episodes in total, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday. The weekly release has kept fans hooked, building excitement as the story slowly moves toward its emotional conclusion.

With the series nearing its final stretch, Episode 10 is set to bring even more drama, romance, and self-discovery. The show is coming to an end next week, and fans are super excited about watching it.