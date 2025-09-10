The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will Last Episode Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 11 Release Date: Since its Season 3 premiere on Prime Video in July, The Summer I Turned Pretty has been capturing the attention of viewers worldwide, including in India. With 10 episodes now available to stream, the latest episode, released today (September 10), has created a fresh wave of excitement among fans.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 takes a deeper turn from the fun and carefree summers of earlier seasons. Belly's life at Cousins Beach is now filled with more complex emotions, difficult choices, and relationships that challenge her in unexpected ways. Based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, the series thoughtfully explores how growing up means confronting both joy and heartbreak.

With the last episode (Episode 11) set to premiere next week, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Belly's journey will come to an end.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY SEASON 3: CAST, PLOT & FINAL SEASON INSIGHTS

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently entertaining fans, bringing them back to Cousins Beach for one last summer full of emotions. Belly's story reaches a crucial turning point as she faces tough choices and revisits old memories. After finishing her junior year in college, Belly hopes for a peaceful summer with Jeremiah, but Conrad's unexpected return stirs up past feelings and unresolved emotions.

This season moves beyond the lighthearted summers of earlier chapters, focusing instead on themes like love, growing up, and self-discovery. Belly must navigate the complexities of her relationships while deciding what kind of future she wants, making the story more relatable and heartfelt.

The series, created by Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip. The executive team-including Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen-ensures that the story concludes in a meaningful and impactful way.

Lola Tung leads the cast as Belly, with Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah. Returning favorites Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, and Sean Kaufman add warmth and depth, making the final season a nostalgic and emotional farewell for fans.

WHEN WILL THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 11 RELEASE ON PRIME VIDEO?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is heading toward its emotional finale, as fans follow Belly's journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The season includes 11 episodes, with each new installment bringing more drama, deeper emotions, and surprising twists.

All eyes are now on Episode 11, set to premiere on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Indian viewers can stream the episode starting at 12:30 PM IST.

