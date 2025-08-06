The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 5 In Hindi: How To Watch The New Episode (5) In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 5 In Hindi: The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with its third and final season, and fans are already hooked. Episode 5 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video today (August 6). Viewers in India can also enjoy the Hindi-dubbed version, making it even easier to connect with the story.

This season, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, offers more than just teen romance. The show takes a deeper look into the emotional lives of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and others as they deal with love, heartbreak, and the challenges of growing up. With each episode, the characters face tough choices that add more meaning and depth to the story.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 began last month and has been receiving a great response from fans around the world. As the final chapter unfolds, emotions are running high, and the drama is more intense than ever. If you haven't started watching yet, now is a great time to catch up. Episode 5 will be streaming in both English and Hindi, only on Amazon Prime Video.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 5 IN HINDI?

Amazon Prime Video is releasing Episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 today (August 6). The episode will be available for Indian viewers and went live at 12:30 PM IST. This is the final season of the beloved teen drama inspired by Jenny Han's bestselling book series.

A total of 11 episodes have been planned, with new ones dropping every Wednesday. The emotional journey of Belly and her close ones continues to unfold with deeper storylines and more intense drama. Mark your calendars - this season will conclude on September 17, officially bringing the fan-favorite series to an end.

HOW TO WATCH THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY HINDI-DUBBED EPISODE 5 ON PRIME VIDEO?

If you prefer watching The Summer I Turned Pretty in Hindi, Amazon Prime Video makes it easy. Follow these simple steps to stream Season 3 Episode 5 in your preferred language:

Step 1: Open Prime Video

Start by launching the Amazon Prime Video app on your mobile, smart TV, tablet, or any compatible device.

Step 2: Find the Show

Use the search bar to type The Summer I Turned Pretty. Click on the title once it appears in the search results.

Step 3: Select the Right Episode

Head over to Season 3 and scroll to Episode 5.

Step 4: Play the Episode

Tap the play button to begin watching.

Step 5: Switch to Hindi Audio

While the video is playing, tap on the screen to open the menu. Select 'Audio & Subtitles'.

Step 6: Choose Hindi

From the list of available languages, select Hindi and confirm.

That's it! You can now enjoy Episode 5 in Hindi with just a few quick steps.