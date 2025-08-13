The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 6 Online Streaming In Hindi: How To Watch The New Ep (6) In Hindi Dubbed?

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 6 In Hindi: The much-loved teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty continues its emotional final season, with Episode 6 arriving today (August 13), on Amazon Prime Video. Indian audiences can also watch the Hindi-dubbed version, making the story even more accessible to a wider audience.

Inspired by Jenny Han's bestselling novels, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 dives deeper into the personal journeys of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and their friends. This chapter goes beyond romance, exploring heartbreak, friendship, and the tough choices that come with growing up. Each episode brings new challenges, pushing the characters to face emotions they can't ignore.

Since premiering last month, the third season has received overwhelming love from fans worldwide. As the story nears its conclusion, tensions are higher, relationships are more complicated, and the stakes are greater than ever.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 6 IN HINDI?

Amazon Prime Video has dropped Episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 today (August 13), with the episode going live for Indian viewers at 12:30 PM IST.

Season 3 will feature a total of 11 episodes, each releasing every Wednesday to keep the story unfolding at a steady pace. Fans should note the finale date - September 17, 2025 - when the series will officially wrap up, bidding farewell to one of the most loved teen dramas of recent years.

HOW TO WATCH THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY HINDI-DUBBED EPISODE 6 ON PRIME VIDEO?

For fans who want to enjoy The Summer I Turned Pretty in Hindi, Amazon Prime Video offers a quick and simple way to switch the audio. Here's a step-by-step guide to watch Season 3 Episode 6 in your preferred language:

Open Amazon Prime Video

Launch the Prime Video app on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or any supported device.

Search for the Series

Type The Summer I Turned Pretty into the search bar and select the show from the results.

Go to Season 3, Episode 6

Navigate to the latest season and scroll to find Episode 6.

Start Playing the Episode

Press the play button to begin streaming.

Change the Audio Settings

While the episode is playing, tap the screen to bring up the menu and choose Audio & Subtitles.

Select Hindi Audio

From the list of available languages, pick Hindi and confirm your choice.

That's all it takes! In just a few taps, you can enjoy The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 in Hindi, complete with the same emotional drama and charm - now in your preferred language.