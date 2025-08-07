The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 6 Release Date: The final chapter of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered last month and it's tugging at every heartstring. Season 3 of the popular series is now streaming on Prime Video, with five episodes already available for viewers in India and across the globe. The latest episode just dropped yesterday and is already receiving rave reviews from both fans and critics.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 dives deeper than ever before. Unlike the earlier light-hearted summers, Season 3 explores powerful emotions and life-changing decisions. Inspired by Jenny Han's bestselling book series, the show follows Belly as she navigates love, heartbreak, and personal growth in her final summer at Cousins Beach.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or new to Belly's story, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is worth watching. Don't miss this heartfelt finale-now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 PLOT, CAST: ALL ABOUT THE FINAL CHAPTER

Season 3 takes us back to the scenic charm of Cousins Beach as Belly's emotional journey through love, growth, and difficult choices reaches its final chapter.

This season takes place after Belly completes her junior year of college. Hoping for a calm and happy summer with Jeremiah, she's thrown off balance when Conrad unexpectedly comes back into the picture. Caught between two brothers once again, Belly is forced to make life-changing decisions that could define her future.

Unlike previous seasons, the third season places greater focus on Belly's personal growth. As she reflects on her past, deals with emotional confusion in the present, and thinks about who she wants to be, the story dives deep into the complex emotions of young adulthood. It's a story about love, choices, and growing up-all told with warmth and honesty.

The final season comes from Amazon MGM Studios and wiip, with Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka at the helm once again as creators and showrunners. Executive producers Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen help guide the story to a strong finish.

The final season brings back the beloved cast for one last emotional ride. Lola Tung reprises her role as Belly, with Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah. Familiar faces like Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, and Sean Kaufman also return, adding heart to this touching farewell.

WHEN WILL THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY 3 EPISODE 6 RELEASE ON PRIME VIDEO?

As The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 nears its emotional conclusion, fans are fully invested in Belly's journey. The final season features a total of 11 episodes, and with each new chapter, the anticipation only grows stronger. Now, all eyes are on Episode 6, which is set to premiere on August 13.

The episode will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with Indian viewers able to watch it from 12:30 PM IST. Episode 6, set to arrive next week, is already building buzz for what could be one of the season's most impactful moments yet.

If you haven't started the final season yet, now is the perfect time to catch up before things take an even more dramatic turn.