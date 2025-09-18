The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie: As Season 3 Ends, Prime Video Announces Franchise Expansion With TSITP FilmT

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Announced: Prime Video has confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a feature film written and directed by Jenny Han, the bestselling author of the original trilogy. The announcement was made during the Season 3 finale red carpet celebration in Paris, surprising fans with the news of the franchise's expansion from series to film.

While the exact plot of the movie is still being kept secret, Prime Video shared its excitement about working with Han again. Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, along with Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, highlighted the global success of the series. They said that The Summer I Turned Pretty has created moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection for audiences worldwide, making it a true cultural phenomenon.

Jenny Han also expressed her gratitude, explaining that Belly's journey still has one major milestone left. She believes that only a film could capture this final chapter in the right way, and thanked Prime Video for giving her the opportunity to bring it to life for fans across the globe.

Since its debut in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty has become one of Prime Video's biggest hits. Season 3 recently recorded 25 million viewers globally in its first week, making it the fifth most-watched returning season on the platform. The first season became the number one show on Prime Video during its launch weekend, while Season 2 more than doubled those numbers within just three days of release.

Adapted from Han's popular book trilogy, the series tells the story of a teenage girl caught in a love triangle with two brothers. Along with romance, it explores themes of family bonds, female friendships, first heartbreaks, and the unforgettable magic of summer. With the upcoming movie, fans can look forward to an emotional and cinematic finale that will close Belly's story in a way worthy of the franchise's legacy.