The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Ep 11 (Finale) Ending Explained: Did Belly & Conrad Have A Happy Ending?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 (Finale) Ending Explained: Who Did Belly Choose in the End, Jeremiah or Conrad? Throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty, it always seemed like Belly shared a deeper connection with Conrad. Her heart often leaned toward him, even though she continued to choose other paths, and other people, along the way. By Season 3, Episode 10, we saw Belly taking a bold step toward independence: she moved to Paris, embraced a fresh start with a new haircut, and even began dating someone new. It looked like she was finally ready to move on.

But just when things seemed settled, Conrad showed up in Paris, threatening to stir up old feelings once again. As the episode ended, fans were left wondering, would Conrad be heartbroken all over again, or was this finally their time? Let's dive into what happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 11 (Finale) to find out how it all ends.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 (Finale) Ending Explained

Who Did Belly Choose In The End, Jeremiah Or Conrad?

Whose side were you, Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? Well, for me, it was always Team Conrad, and that didn't let me down in the end. As Conrad came all the way to Paris, he wished to surprise Belly. But seeing her moving on, he downplayed himself and said he was there as he had a conference in Brussels. Spending the whole day together, exploring the city, Conrad and Belly once again clicked. By night, they were together in a bed.

After spending the night together, Belly began to distance herself from Conrad, acting cold and pushing him away. Sensing her hesitation, Conrad eventually walked away, respecting the space she seemed to need. But in a quiet, emotional moment, Belly came to a powerful realization, she was still the same girl who had fallen in love with Conrad all those years ago. Unfortunately, her epiphany came too late. By then, Conrad had already boarded a train and left.

Determined not to let him slip away again, Belly rushed to catch up, she grabbed a cab, raced to the station, and just in time, managed to find Conrad.

Belly says to Conrad in the end, "Conrad...I choose you of my own free will. If there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you in every one of them." Well, this was a romantic ending for Belly and Conrad.

The last scene shows both of them going to The Cousins together, as a couple, and the show has a happy ending.

