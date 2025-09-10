The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Ep 10 Ending Explained: Belly to Leave Conrad Heartbroken Again?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 Ending Explained: In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly has spent much of her journey caught in the emotional whirlwind between Conrad and Jeremiah. But by the end of Season 3, Episode 10, released on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, it finally feels like she's stepped out of the triangle and into clarity. This episode brings a calmer, more vibrant tone compared to the emotional heaviness of earlier chapters. Belly, it seems, has made peace with her past, and perhaps with herself too. She's now in Paris, embracing a new chapter of her life that feels both joyful and quietly liberating. So, what exactly happens in this turning-point finale? Let's dive into the conclusion of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

Did Things Mend Between Conrad & Jeremiah?

At the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10, we saw Jeremiah and Conrad coming face-to-face and trying to clear the air. Jeremiah finally confessed Conrad about all the anger he had inside him ever since the marriage with Belly broke off. "I loved her and you ruined it," said Jeremiah.

Thankfully, in the end, Jeremiah and Conrad understood each other's point. The episode ended with Jeremiah and Conrad laughing off for screwing things up between them. Conrad and Jeremiah hug each other, with Conrad confessing that he has been writing Belly letters.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 ends with Conrad writing a letter to Belly and reading out loud, "Dear Belly, I saw Jeremiah today...."

Will Conrad Be Left Heartbroken Again?

Conrad has tried his luck like a million times with Belly, and every time he has been left heartbroken. It seems history is going to repeat itself one more time. In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10, Conrad packed his bags and took the ticket to Paris to surprise Belly for her birthday. Belly, on the other hand, has a boyfriend in Paris with whom she is planning to spend the summer in Mexico. Does this mean Conrad will go to Paris and find Belly celebrating her birthday with her new boyfriend? Let us further wait for the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 to know what happens ahead.