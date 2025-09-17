The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 X Review: Love It Or Skip It? Fans React To The Epic Finale

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 (Finale) Twitter Review: The wait is over - and so is the love triangle. After months of anticipation, theories, and fan wars, the Season 3 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially dropped on Prime Video today, September 17, bringing an emotional and unforgettable end to the romantic rollercoaster between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Ever since the series began, fans have been fiercely divided between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah - with Belly caught right in the middle of this emotionally charged love triangle. Over the last few months, theories, edits, and countdowns flooded social media, as everyone wanted to know one thing: Who does Belly choose?

As soon as the finale episode dropped, reactions poured in online, with Twitter buzzing with fans' reactions.

Will There Be The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4?

Throughout the series, the heartfelt chemistry between Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Lola Tung (Belly), and Christopher Briney (Conrad) played a huge role in bringing the love triangle to life - making the emotional stakes feel real and relatable for viewers. With the emotional Season 3 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty finally streaming on Prime Video, fans are already asking the next big question: Is Season 4 happening?

After a season filled with heartbreak, growth, and the final chapter of Belly's iconic love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah, viewers are eager to know whether the story continues beyond the beach houses and summer heartbreaks.

The show is adapted from Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy, which includes The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer. Since each season closely follows the storyline of one book, it's logical that the series would conclude with Season 3, aligning with the final novel's ending. However, author Jenny Han hasn't ruled out the possibility of a spin-off, leaving fans hopeful for more stories set in the Summer universe.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Han said, "Never say never," and went on to add, "I never do. If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell."

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale (Ep 11) Twitter Review

Without giving away the ending, it would be safe to say that whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, this finale is likely to hit you right in the feels.