The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 FINALE: Will Belly-Conrad END Up Together? Fans React Before TSITP 3 Last Episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale: It's difficult to keep calm as the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 is about to knock our doors. Whom will Belly choose? Will she find forever love in Conrad? Will Jere be the one to live with Belly and create their own special world?

Conrad or Jeremiah- who will be Belly's lover in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? This is the question on everyone's mind. A lot has been said and written about the grand finale as author Jenny Han has dropped hints about a 'hopeful ending'. Fans are curious to know how The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) season 3 finale will end.

Considering this is the last episode of the series, discussions about TSITP 3 finale have been going on social media since the past few days.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Finale Episode 11 Release Date: Where To Watch Online In India?

Wondering when and where to watch the finale episode ofThe Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in India? The series has a total of 11 episodes, and the last episode will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17.

The episode will be available for streaming from 12:30pm on the leading OTT platform.

Will Belly-Conrad End Up Together In The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Finale Episode? Fans Decode Ending

The ardent viewers of the show are confident that Belly and Conrad will end up together despite all the ups and downs. In the last episode, we saw how Belly decides to stay in Paris even when her belongings and passport are stolen. All signs point to a possible Belly and Conrad reunion. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the development.

Reddit users had a field day as they decoded the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Will Belly get married to Jeriah and live with him forever? The netizens think otherwise. They are confident that Belly and Conrad will be the 'end game'.

"They decide to give it a proper shot when Conrad leaves Paris. They don't care about the distance and know it will only be for a year until they are both in the same country again. This leans into the idea of their love being infinite and contrasts Belly and Jeremiah being unable to function as a couple unless they are in close proximity. It's a hopeful temporary farewell in Paris before we skip forward a couple of years to them in Cousins, maybe about to get engaged? We don't see a wedding and instead end on an engagement (sic)." one user wrote on Reddit.

"My theory is that in Paris they'll have deep conversations while Belly shows him the city and they do some sightseeing. I think neither of them really knows what this thing between them is. But Belly will make it clear that she's staying in Paris for at least another year. Conrad won't skip the conference in Brussels, and Belly wouldn't let hin do that anyway. So they'll spend one or two days together in Paris. I have no idea if they'll just spend time together, or if it will lead to a kiss or maybe even more. It will definitely end in a bittersweet goodbye, no matter where they stand. I don't think it will turn into a long-distance relationship, and I don't think they'll get back together until Belly returns from Paris. But I really hope we'll get to see their reunion," another said.

"i think they're gonna spend the day together in paris, he's gonna miss his flight and spend the night with her there (they'll be intimate). they will say goodbye when he gets on a plane to brussels the next day but it's kinda open/no indication of what their relationship will be. flash forward and they both stayed in their separate places (her in paris and him in california) but they stayed in contact, SHE comes to his med school graduation. flash forward with the background being susannah's letter to belly and we'll see their relationship - maybe moving together in boston, life things, maybe he proposes idk, it ends with them in the summer house like the book and the water and all their friends are there where they'll always remember this place with these people (sic)," one fan said, hoping that Belly and Conrad will realise their true feelings for each other.

