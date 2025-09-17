The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale Explained: Who Did Jeremiah End Up With After Belly Chose Conrad?

Who Did Jeremiah Choose: Jimmy Fallon sang a song ahead of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale to depict the situation of Belly. The song says, "Two boys love the girl, now she's traveling the world... Belly left the States and now she's in Paris, just like Emily, it's The Summer I Turned Pretty." You can hear the full song below:

As The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale dropped, fans were eagerly waiting to find out who Belly would ultimately choose. In our ending explained article, we revealed the big news: it's Conrad.

But while Belly may have found her happily ever after with Conrad, have you ever wondered who stole Jeremiah's heart in the end? Let's take a look at who Jeremiah ended up with, because love stories don't end with just one couple.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale: Who Did Jeremiah End Up With?

Do you remember Steven Conklin's colleague? It was Denise! So Denise is now in a relationship with Jeremiah. In the finale scene of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Jeremiah and Denise were seen happily together, enjoying lunch with others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Where To Watch?

All the episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 are now available to stream on Prime Video. You can catch up with the previous season of the show as well on the streaming platform.

Will There Be The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4?

As per E! News reports, The Summer I Turned Pretty won't have any more seasons. The show ended with 11 episodes of Season 3 on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Well, unfortunately, the storyline comes to an end with episode 11. Indeed, fans will not get The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4.

What Is The Summer I Turned Pretty All About?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a heartfelt story about growing up, falling in love, and everything in between. It follows Belly, a teenage girl who returns every summer to Cousins Beach, a place filled with memories, family, and two brothers who have always been part of her world. As she matures, everything begins to change, especially how the boys see her and how she sees herself. The series explores first love, friendship, heartbreak, and the messy emotions that come with figuring out who you are. It's a nostalgic, emotional ride through the seasons of growing up.