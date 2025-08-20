The Summer I Turned Pretty: Who Is Lola Tung Dating? New Post Fuels Boyfriend Buzz, Fans Call It 'Hard Launch'

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 is all set to be released in India at 12.30 pm on Prime Video. The new episodes of the show are released weekly on Wednesdays. The finale is set to happen on September 17, 2025. In the show, we have seen Isabella "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) caught in a love triangle. She is drawn towards both Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). But do you know who Lola Tung is dating in real life? Is she single or has she found the love of her life? Keep scrolling to know as you watch the newly released episode.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Is Lola Tung (Belly) Dating Anyone?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently trending on social media. The new episodes of Season 3 are dropping every Wednesday. With the release of new episodes and Belly still being confused over her love life, many wonder whether the actress is dating anyone in real life or not. As per the People's report, Lola Tung is currently single. However, it's not known whether she is keeping her life private or is really not dating anyone.

A new post on Instagram is currently creating buzz. Australian guitarist Royel Otis uploaded a picture with Lola on social media with caption, "(who's your boyfriend)." This made a user ask, "IS THIS A HARD LAUNCH."

On the other hand, the lead actors of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been open about their relationship. Christopher Briney (Conrad) is dating Isabel Machado. After meeting each other in Pace University, they have been dating each other since 2021.

Meanwhile, Gavin Casalegno (Fisher) is surprisingly married to Cheyanne King Casalegno. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until 2024. Talking about relationships and marriage, Gavin said, ""I really try to be intentional with everything that I do as far as spending my time and gift giving and flirting and all these things," as per People.