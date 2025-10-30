The Toxic Avenger OTT Release Date, Platform: When, Where To Watch Peter Dinklage Film?

October 30, 2025; Mumbai, India: The Toxic Avenger is releasing digitally on PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) in India on Friday, October 31, 2025. The highly anticipated film will be available at a rental of INR 499 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube in India.

The Toxic Avenger is a Horror-Comedy film that traces the life of a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, played by Peter Dinklage. When Gooze is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he transforms into a new kind of hero, 'The Toxic Avenger'. The story revolves around how 'Toxie' must rise from outcast to saviour, and take on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community.

Boasting a stellar ensemble, the film stars Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Hollow Man), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola).

Directed and written by Macon Blair along with writers Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Ritter, The Toxic Avenger was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival earlier in 2025. The film was also released in cinemas across various international markets. The Toxic Avenger is a reboot of its original 1984 cult classic which went by the same name.

Rent The Toxic Avenger on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or YouTube starting October 31, 2025.