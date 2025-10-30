The Witcher Season 4 Full Episodes On Netflix: Will Liam’s Fantasy Drama Stream Online For Free?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@witchernetflix

The Witcher Season 4 Netflix Streaming: The wait is about to end for fantasy lovers worldwide! Netflix's The Witcher is all set to make a grand return with its much-awaited fourth season, releasing today (Thursday, October 30). Ever since its debut, the fantasy drama created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has emerged as one of Netflix's most popular global franchises, captivating millions with its intricate storytelling, mystical world, and morally complex heroes. Based on the celebrated book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the show continues to be a cultural phenomenon that bridges fans of literature, gaming, and fantasy television.

The Witcher Season 4 arrives with a wave of curiosity and excitement, primarily because of a major casting shift. Stepping into the formidable shoes of Henry Cavill, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth now takes on the mantle of Geralt of Rivia. His casting stirred massive debate and mixed reactions among loyal fans, but as trailers and behind-the-scenes clips surfaced, excitement began to build around how Hemsworth would reinterpret the White Wolf while staying true to Cavill's legacy.

Just like the previous seasons, The Witcher Season 4 will also feature a total of 8 gripping episodes, each packed with high-stakes drama, monster hunts, and emotional twists. Here's the complete list of episode titles for The Witcher Season 4 -

Episode 1: "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger"

Episode 2: "Dream of a Wish Fulfilled"

Episode 3: "Trial by Ordeal"

Episode 4: "A Sermon of Survival"

Episode 5: "The Joy of Cooking"

Episode 6: "Twilight of the Wolf"

Episode 7: "What I Love I Do Not Carry"

Episode 8: "Baptism of Fire"

The Witcher Netflix Release Time: Will All The Episodes Drop Together?

All eight episodes are dropping together today on Netflix, allowing fans to binge the entire new chapter of Geralt's saga in one go. According to Netflix's global release schedule, the series will premiere at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers in India, The Witcher Season 4 will arrive at 12:30 PM IST today, exclusively on Netflix.

Will The Witcher Season 4 Full Episodes Be Available For Free Streaming On Netflix?

With The Witcher Season 4 finally set to stream, many fans are wondering if they can watch the new episodes for free. The answer depends on your Netflix subscription status.

For Netflix subscribers with an active plan, all eight episodes of The Witcher Season 4 are available to stream at no extra cost. You can simply log in to your account and start watching the fantasy saga right away.

However, those without an active Netflix subscription or with an expired plan will need to purchase one to access the show. So, if you've been eagerly waiting to witness Liam Hemsworth's debut as Geralt of Rivia, now's the perfect time to renew your plan and return to the magical world of The Witcher!